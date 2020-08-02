Sushil Modi expresses displeasure over Sushant Singh Rajput case, tells Maharashtra government is busy protecting the accused

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday once again targeted the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra for investigating the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Patna. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, hence Sushant is bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case. Also Read – Bihar Police reached hospital for postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput, but had to return empty handed

BJP leader Modi tweeted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, writing, "Earlier in Maharashtra, people of Bihar used to get complaints of misbehavior, but now the Uddhav government has set the limit on the crutches of Congress-Rampa. During the lockdown, there was a ruckus at the time of the withdrawal of the Bihari laborers from Maharashtra. Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar's son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of the Mumbai Police. " He wrote in another tweet, "Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, so Sushant is bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case. What will the Congress show to the people of Bihar? "

Modi said that the alleged suicide of budding actor Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked and saddened crores of Biharis, so almost all parties want a CBI inquiry into the matter. He said that the Bihar government not only ordered an inquiry, but also filed a cavity in the Supreme Court, requesting that Bihar's side should also be heard while hearing Riya Chakraborty's petition. He said, "The state government will go to any extent to bring justice to Sushant."