Sushrii Shreya Mishraa (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sushrii Mishraa is an Indian actress and style. She is referred to as Odhisha’s attractiveness queen. In 2015, she represented India within the Leave out United Continents festival and used to be the 3rd finalist. She won awards like Leave out Photogenic and Perfect Nationwide Gown. In 2021, she performed essential position of Vaidehi in ALT Balaji’s internet sequence Cartel.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa used to be born on 4 January 1995 in Sambalpur, Odisha. She did her training at St. Joseph Convent Upper Secondary College and graduated from Shyama Prasad Mukherji Faculty of Delhi College. She additionally participated within the prestigious NCC RDC (Nationwide Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp) two times instances in 2005 and 2007.

Bio

Occupation

Mishra represented India and topped as 2010 Asian Twiglet in China. She took phase within the first version of the Leave out Diva festival and changed into one of the most seven semifinalists in 2013. Shreya enrolled within the Femina Leave out India 2015 contest and decided on to issue India at Leave out United Continents 2015. She competed for India on the Leave out United Continents 2015 festival in Guayaquil, Ecuador, the place she ranked 3rd.

Mishra began her performing occupation with the film 0 along side Shah Rukh Khan as Aditya Kapoor’s female friend within the yr 2018. She made her debut with the tv sequence Cartel performed the position of Vaidehi within the yr 2021.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 9″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, Studying, Dancing, Swimming and Baking

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Sushrii Shreya Mishraa

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa used to be born and taken up in Sambalpur.

She received the 2010 Asian Twiglet India contest and in addition won identify of Leave out Friendship World.

Sushrii won the I AM Fashionable particular award to start with version of I Am She – Leave out Universe India in 2010.

In 2013, she received the Leave out Virtual award, which led her to return within the best seven within the attractiveness festival Leave out Diva.

Sushrii received two awards on the Femina Leave out India 2015 contest, the Leave out Rampwalk and Leave out Vivacious.

Shreya has completed photoshoots for the 2016 Kingfisher Calendar and seemed at the duvet of Grazia India Mag.

Mishra has additionally featured in different tv ads of manufacturers together with Garnier, Whitetone Face Powder and Vinni.

Sushrii likes to play musical tools and has additionally taken coaching in harmonium.

She may be very aware of her well being and does yoga and workout on a daily basis.

