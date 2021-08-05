Sushrii Shreya Mishraa (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sushrii Mishraa is an Indian actress and model. She is named Odhisha’s class queen. In 2015, she represented India throughout the Leave out United Continents competition and was once the 3rd finalist. She got awards like Leave out Photogenic and Perfect Nationwide Gown. In 2021, she carried out vital place of Vaidehi in ALT Balaji’s internet sequence Cartel.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa was once born on 4 January 1995 in Sambalpur, Odisha. She did her schooling at St. Joseph Convent Upper Secondary College and graduated from Shyama Prasad Mukherji Faculty of Delhi College. She moreover participated throughout the prestigious NCC RDC (Nationwide Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp) two times circumstances in 2005 and 2007.

Bio

Actual Title Sushrii Shreya Mishraa Occupation Type and Actress Date of Beginning 4 January 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Beginning Position Sambalpur, Odisha, India Nationality Indian House The city Sambalpur, Odisha, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sabita Rani Panda



Father : Title Now not Identified



Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Mishra represented India and crowned as 2010 Asian Stick insect in China. She took part throughout the first model of the Leave out Diva competition and feature develop into one of the seven semifinalists in 2013. Shreya enrolled throughout the Femina Leave out India 2015 contest and selected to factor India at Leave out United Continents 2015. She competed for India at the Leave out United Continents 2015 competition in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where she ranked 3rd.

Mishra started her acting occupation with the movie 0 at the side of Shah Rukh Khan as Aditya Kapoor’s female friend throughout the year 2018. She made her debut with the television sequence Cartel carried out the location of Vaidehi throughout the year 2021.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College St. Joseph Convent Upper Secondary College Faculty Shyama Prasad Mukherji Faculty, College of Delhi Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Internet Collection: Cartel (2021)



Movie : 0 (2018)

Awards Asian Stick insect India 2010

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 9″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, Studying, Dancing, Swimming and Baking

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Sushrii Shreya Mishraa

Sushrii Shreya Mishraa was once born and offered up in Sambalpur.

She gained the 2010 Asian Stick insect India contest and in addition got identify of Leave out Friendship Global.

Sushrii got the I AM In style explicit award in the beginning model of I Am She – Leave out Universe India in 2010.

In 2013, she gained the Leave out Virtual award, which led her to go back throughout the top seven throughout the class festival Leave out Diva.

Sushrii gained two awards at the Femina Leave out India 2015 contest, the Leave out Rampwalk and Leave out Vivacious.

Shreya has performed photoshoots for the 2016 Kingfisher Calendar and seemed at the cover of Grazia India Mag.

Mishra has moreover featured in a lot of television ads of producers at the side of Garnier, Whitetone Face Powder and Vinni.

Sushrii loves to play musical gadgets and has moreover taken training in harmonium.

She is also very acutely aware of her smartly being and does yoga and teach day-to-day.

