Suspect Arrested in New York City Attack of Rick Moranis

A New York man was arrested on Saturday in connection to final month’s unprovoked assault on “Honey, I Shrunk the Youngsters” star Rick Moranis.

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Police Division tweeted {that a} suspect had been “apprehended and charged,” attributing the invention to “an eagle-eyed” NYPD Transit sergeant.

Because of an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

In keeping with the Related Press, 35-year-old Marquis Ventura has been arrested in connection to the crime. Ventura was listed as homeless by authorities.

On Oct. 1, Moranis was punched in the top whereas strolling on a New York City sidewalk close to his condo constructing. Moranis was knocked to the bottom as a result of assault. Safety footage launched by the NYPD confirmed the attacker carrying a black “I Love NY” hoodie.

“The unidentified male then fled northbound on foot,” the NYPD mentioned. “The sufferer suffered from ache to the top, again, and proper hip and traveled by personal means to an space hospital for analysis, earlier than reporting the incident to police on the twentieth Precinct.”

A consultant for Moranis instructed Selection that he was “high quality however grateful for everybody’s ideas and effectively needs.”

Moranis, a local of Canada, is finest identified for his function as Louis Tully in the 1984 hit “Ghostbusters,” and as Wayne Szalinski in “Honey, I Shrunk the Youngsters” and sequels “Honey, I Blew up the Child” and “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” He has just lately signed on for a Disney Plus sequel to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Youngsters” franchise, together with Josh Gad. Moranis’ different credit embody “Spaceballs,” “Little Store of Horrors,” “Unusual Brew,” “The Flintstones” and “Parenthood.” In 2006, Moranis was nominated for a Grammy for finest comedy album for “The Agoraphobic Cowboy.”