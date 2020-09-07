Sustainability Resource Guide to Groups Tackling Environmental Issues

Hollywood’s worldwide megaphone offers it a significant function to play in elevating consciousness about world warming and different pressing environmental considerations. These within the leisure trade have been working to unfold the phrase in regards to the significance of sustainability and embracing the three Rs: scale back, reuse and recycle. Hollywood additionally has work to do to reduce the carbon footprint of TV and movie manufacturing — a course of which will grow to be tougher within the months forward, when pandemic-driven well being protocols are factored into the combo.

Organizations such because the Environmental Media Assn., Pure Assets Protection Council and the fledgling Good Power Undertaking collaborate with screenwriters to weave environmental messages into motion pictures and TV reveals. Different activists work with celebrities to interact audiences, increase cash and foyer in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere for inexperienced laws.

Right here’s a take a look at distinguished nonprofit organizations and advocacy teams that work with the trade to create a extra sustainable world.

Environmental Media Group

Based by leisure trade activists together with Norman and Lyn Lear and Alan and Cindy Horn, the group focuses on getting environmental messaging into storytelling

Based: 1989

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Web site: Green4EMA.org

Key actions:

Pitching writers environmental storylines and characters which were utilized in reveals and films together with “Scandal,” “Contagion” and “Avatar”

Present and incoming govt board officers embody David Margulies, Lance Bass, Amy Good, Jaden Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nina Dobrev, Jane Fonda and Natalie Portman

EMA Inexperienced Seal program initiated in 2003 gives studios with tips and standards on sustainability so as to obtain the org’s seal

Hosts an annual two-day Impression Summit for scientists, medical professionals, companies and celebrities to focus on inexperienced improvements, full with a “Shark Tank”-style competitors the place entrepreneurs can pitch sustainability concepts

Recruits celebrities to take part within the Faculty Backyard Program to set up natural gardens throughout the nation

Launched EMA Talks collection amid the pandemic to host conversations with supporters together with actors Nikki Reed and Madelaine Petsch in addition to activists, scientists and lecturers

Pure Assets Protection Council

Over the previous half-century, NRDC has grown from a small group of attorneys lobbying for environmental litigation to a world group with Three million members

Based: 1970

Headquarters: New York

Web site: NRDC.org

Key actions:

Rewrite the Future initiative gives session with movie and tv writing staffs to implement storylines that replicate the affect of local weather change on reveals together with “The Handmaid’s Story” and “The Affair”

Board members embody Robert Redford, James Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Produces PSAs with Louis-Dreyfus, Rashida Jones and others in help of NRDC and environmental justice considerations

Sigourney Weaver, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan are amongst those that have narrated NRDC documentaries; “Sonic Sea,” narrated by McAdams, earned two Emmy Awards in 2017

Produced public discussions at Sundance 2020 that featured sit-downs with Ron Howard and Louis-Dreyfus

Sierra Membership

The biggest and oldest environmental grassroots group, with greater than 3.eight million members and 64 chapters throughout the nation

Based: 1892

Headquarters: Oakland, Cailf.

Web site: SierraClub.org

Key actions:

Works with celebrities to promote inexperienced concepts and assets, together with Cara Delevingne sharing an Instagram submit during which she solicited signatures for the membership’s Break Free From Plastic Air pollution petition

Outreach to Writers program introduces scribes to consultants so as to implement correct environmental storylines on such collection as “Madam Secretary” and “It’s All the time Sunny in Philadelphia”

The membership’s Arts & Leisure Council members embody Darren Aronofsky, Jared Leto, Susan Sarandon, Olivia Munn and Amber Valletta

The Nature Conservancy

The venerable science and conservation-focused group works to scale back warmth in cities, shield water high quality around the globe and examine wildlife and forests

Based: 1951

Headquarters: Arlington, Va.

Web site: Nature.org

Key actions:

Plant a Billion Bushes marketing campaign in seven international locations has tapped Dave Matthews Band, Martha Stewart, Jack Johnson, Kate Hudson and Sophia Bush to promote the hassle on social media

Companions with organizations to decide optimum timber for given environments and helps with planting course of

Distributes instructional assets by means of its Nature Lab

Helps ladies and ladies by means of Beadworks and TNC Africa applications; actors Paul Bettany, Vanessa Williams and Maria Menounos are among the many celebrities who’ve shared assets with followers

Oceana

Targeted on safety of the world’s oceans, Oceana is devoted to combating ocean air pollution, defending undersea habitats and addressing overfishing crises; actor Ted Danson’s American Oceans Undertaking merged with Oceana in 2002

Based: 2001

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Web site: Oceana.org

Key actions:

Organizes superstar on-the-ground efforts internationally equivalent to Rashida Jones’ go to to Belize in 2013

Works with stars equivalent to January Jones, Sam Waterston and Danson to foyer Congress; Jones’ effort helped cross the Shark Conservation Act in 2009

Board of administrators consists of Danson and Waterston

Annual fundraising galas and conferences have featured performances by Sting, Jackson Browne, Pink Sizzling Chili Peppers and Don Henley

Helps lobbying and litigation to block the Trump administration’s efforts to enable oil drilling in oceans

Good Power Undertaking

Anticipated to launch in fall 2020, the Good Power Undertaking, based by local weather activist Anna Jane Joyner, is a professional bono consulting agency that works with TV and film creatives to develop environmentally acutely aware storylines and characters

Based: 2020

Headquarters: NA

Web site: noplacelikehomepodcast.com

Key actions:

Partnerships with NRDC, Sierra Membership and Heart for Cultural Energy

Offers session providers, writers’ room visits and useful resource toolkits

Affords analysis assist to writers by connecting them with consultants

Hosts month-to-month webinars on local weather storytelling themes

