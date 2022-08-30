Sustainable mobility: the technology that promises to accelerate the change towards electrification arrives in South America

Electric cars are less polluting. They are powered by a renewable energy source such as electricity (Nissan)

For a common user, the possibility of driving a electric car must be evaluated in three dimensions: one’s own social and ecological awareness, economic and comfort. The first is an objective that encompasses us all —or should— and points to the use of clean energy to help stop climate change and its devastating consequences. The second is the possibility for everyone to access still expensive technology and the third is the wonderful feeling of comfortable, smooth and silent automatic driving.

A brief abc of the characteristics of electric cars would be something like this:

– Son less contaminants. They feed on a source renewable energy like electricity. The drawback is that it is a type of energy that is not always clean. Yes ok the vehicles themselves do not generate gases, The way in which electricity is obtained still pollutes in most cases and, for this to stop happening, it must be obtained entirely through solar or wind.

– They are more silent and practically do not generate vibrations. They do not need a clutch and this makes your driving is very comfortable even more so than in an automatic car with an internal combustion engine.

In the e-POWER system, the gasoline engine is not connected to the wheels; just charge the battery (Nissan)

– They are recharged at home, or at specially arranged pointsalso during the displacement of the vehicle by braking. The cost of electricity demanded per kilometer is lower that of fuel for a conventional vehicle. the times of recharge are high, several hours, although this tends to improve.

– Electric motors are more compact, light and simple than internal combustion. As they do not burn fuel, they do not require a cooling circuit or oil and are more efficient than a thermal engine and require very little maintenance.

With different types of developments, the automotive industry promotes the leap towards non-polluting engines, either through green fuels or electricity. In fact, the European Unionone of the main markets in the world, ordered —not without controversy— that in 2035 will no longer be able to sell new cars or vans that use diesel or gasoline in that region, although the possibility of exploring whether it authorizes the registration of combustion engines powered by zero-emission synthetic fuels was pending. Along the same lines, the Air Resources Board of California, the agency in charge of combating environmental pollution, established that, also since 2035all the new cars sold in that state will have to be electric, or hybrid with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the next 20 years.

Chris Read, vice president of Research and Development for the Americas, said that the e-POWER engine “is a bridge technology, since they are not 100% electrified cars”, but assured that “the idea is to get there”

The gradual, but unstoppable, transition to the use of non-polluting energy is seeing a technology in the most developed markets whose arrival in South America was announced by its own creator, Nissan.

In the framework of Nissan Innovation Weekheld last week in São Paulo, Brazilthe Japanese automaker announced the entry into South America in 2023 of vehicles with engines e-POWERa technology that is not completely clean, but significantly reduces emission levels and is considered the link that will allow the leap towards the total electrification of mobility. The system is part of the plan Ambition 2030 of the company, which is its response to environmental, social and customer needs, since, according to what it says, it aspires to become a truly sustainable company, driving its actions towards a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Richard FlamminiVice President of Marketing, Sales and After Sales for Nissan South America, said that “the arrival of e-POWERa technology owned by Nissan, to the markets of the region, is one more example of our brand’s commitment to bring the best of its portfolio closer to customers and that we continue to drive the path towards electrification.”

The wheels are powered by electricity, but the battery is charged by a gasoline engine.

vehicles with technology e-POWER They are powered by a 100% electric motor powered by batteries, which have a gasoline internal combustion engine as their source of energy. which, according to the manager, has a high level of efficiency.

Although the company did not inform the countries of the region, nor the exact date of 2023 when it will arrive, nor the models that will be offered with that technology, it ratified its strategy of maintaining its two interconnected pillars of emission reduction technologies and efficient use of resources to its fully electrified models LEAF and Ariyaand those driven by e-POWER.

vehicles with e-POWER They combine an electric motor to move the wheels and a gasoline engine to charge the battery. It works in a similar way to an electric car, reducing – although not completely eliminating – emissions and running costs. as the vehicle should not be plugged in, the user will continue with the habit of refueling at a service station although the combustion engine also uses the regenerative braking to help recharge the battery.

Cars with e-POWER must not be plugged in. The gasoline engine produces the energy that recharges the battery when the vehicle needs it.

The creators of the system define it as electrically driven, supported by a gasoline engine, therefore the user continues with his driving habits, but with a sensation of electric mobility.

In short, cars with e-POWER they should not be plugged in. The gasoline engine produces the energy that recharges the battery when the vehicle needs it. That battery powers the electric motor to move the wheels. In addition, the friction generated by braking produces energy, and e-POWER prevent it from being wasted. The regenerative braking system transforms the energy and returns it directly to the battery, thus improving consumption and autonomy.

According to its creators, all this results in an improvement for the environment compared to conventional motor vehicles, its environmental footprint is lower in CO2 emissions and particles.

Electric motors are more compact, lighter and simpler than internal combustion motors

Regarding driving, as the wheels move powered by the electric motor, the acceleration is smooth, the motor electric is silent and, combined with the gasoline engine, produces minimal emissions.

In this way, Nissan presents it as an intermediate step between the internal combustion engine, powered by fossil fuels, and the fully electric ones and ensures that His plan for the future is total electrification.

the mechanical engineer Cris ReadVice President of Research and Development of Nissan for the Americas, explained, in dialogue with a group of journalists, among whom was Infobaethat e-POWER “It is a bridge technology, since they are not 100% electrified cars”, but he assured that “the idea is to get there”.

Reed recalled that the company’s goal of reaching 2030 with 50% of its electric vehicles and technological development in all its models that brings them closer to “zero fatalities” continues.

Read admitted that “this very interesting solution that is e-POWER it’s not perfect when we talk about big cars” and underlined the different tastes and possibilities of people in different markets, since while in Japan “they love smaller cars”, in “Brazil it is a different thing, small cars are more expensive and in the United States it is totally different , it’s the bigger cars that have more value.”

So, to decide the arrival of cars with this format “there is a mixture of consumer, market and market conditions to reach all the plants” that the company has in the world. Reed felt that “In South America it is a huge opportunity because the consumer is given another option to have the technology.” And he sentenced: reaching the region with this technology “is complicated, but at the same time, the company is very excited about the possibility of the announcement.”

Although these are not completely electric vehicles, Reed recalled that the company’s goal of reaching 2030 with a 50% of its electric vehicles and a technological development in all its models that brings them closer to “zero fatalities”that is to say to avoid fatal accidents.

“You have to have a massive application so that costs are reduced so, despite the fact that the vision is a global vision, which indicates that 50% of vehicles globally are electric,” said Read

These goals with “a global vision of the company is to think as a company. Now, where we are in each of the countries, of the markets, that does change for each country. It is about mixing the behavior of the owner of the car, the promptness or the ability to be ready for this type of vehicle and the cost, by mixing these three things it is understood that the country is then identified” in which the requirements will be fulfilled. objectives.

“You have to have a massive application so that costs are reduced so, despite the fact that the vision is a global vision, which indicates that the 50% of vehicles globally are electric, who decides that last, is not only the company, but also the consumer”, he remarked.

There are no differences in that sense, “all markets are the same in terms of customers. The consumer develops as a consumer and finds the way”, he concluded.

