Suzi Quatro Rock Doc ‘Suzi Q’ Acquired by Utopia, Set for July Release in U.S. (Exclusive)

“Suzi Q,” a documentary about Suzi Quatro, who preceded Joan Jett onto the scene in the early ’70s as a leather-clad rock pioneer, has been picked up for North America by Utopia. The corporate will give the rock doc a one-night theatrical launch July 1, adopted by digital and DVD distribution two days later.

A U.S. premiere has been set for the Sonoma Worldwide Movie Competition on March 29, the place Quatro will make an look. The movie already opened final fall in the UK and Australia, two territories the place Quatro, a Detroit native, had her largest chart successes.

In addition to interviewing Quatro herself, filmmakers Liam Firmager and Tait Brady additionally sought out contemporaries like Alice Cooper and feminine musicians who felt Quatro’s affect, together with Deborah Harry, Joan Jett and Cherie Currie of the Runaways, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s, Tina Weymouth of Speaking Heads and Donita Sparks of L7.

“Over the four-plus years making the movie,” stated Brady, “the concept that Suzi’s standing had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us — as a result of in the remainder of the world, everybody is aware of that she is the primary and some of the necessary trailblazers in rock ‘n’ roll. And that then influenced the path the movie took: it grew to become our mission to redress historical past.” Brady added that whereas its launch in the remainder of the world was “a celebration” of somebody nonetheless remembered and revered, “the movie ought to play like a rediscovery story” in the nonetheless slow-dawning States.

Quatro grew to become a sensation of the British rock press in 1973 when her hard-charging single “Can the Can,” produced by the hitmaking crew of Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn, sailed to No. 1, adopted to the highest in ’74 by “Satan Gate Drive.” She was a tougher promote in her native America, outdoors of a number of intrigued younger male Anglophiles who noticed her as a intercourse image and a cult of budding feminine musicians who acknowledged her as a nascent position mannequin. The music scene didn’t fairly know what to do with a brash, bass-playing lady at a time when the Runaways had but to be invented and many of the public had by no means seen a feminine rocker taking part in an instrument earlier than.

Quatro lastly made the highest 10 in the U.S. in 1978 with “Stumblin’ In,” a duet with Chris Norman that was a lot softer than her seminal English smashes (and which, paradoxically, was a bust again in the UK). Ultimately she discovered her actual fame as a solid member on “Completely satisfied Days,” conserving the leather-based, which grew to become a type of interval drag because it matched the signature put on of Henry Winkler — one other persona interviewed for the movie.





Others showing in “Suzi Q” embody the late Garry Marshall, DJ and ’70s membership operator Rodney Bingenheimer, singers KT Tunstall and Wendy James, and Len Tuckey, Quatro’s former husband and guitarist.

As a music documentary, “Suzi Q” follows the old-time fiddlers conference documentary “Fiddlin’” on Utopia’s slate. The hardly year-old gross sales and distribution firm co-founded by Rooney singer Robert Schwartzman additionally lately launched Errol Morris’ “American Dharma,” about Steve Bannon, in addition to “Mickey and the Bear” and the Lynn Shelton-directed, Marc Maron-starring “Sword of Belief.”