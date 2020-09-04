Suzy And Director Reveal Their Short Film Was Based On Suzy’s Own Novel

Suzy stars in a quick movie primarily based on her personal novel!

On September 4, a stay broadcast was held on the Lancôme YouTube channel for the quick movie “If My Stuff Is Nonetheless at Your Place, We Haven’t Damaged Up” (literal title). Actors Suzy and Nam Yoon Soo took half together with Director Kim Ji Woon.

Kim Ji Woon stunned everybody when he revealed that the creator of the unique work that the movie was primarily based on was Suzy herself. “There’s a medium-length novel that Suzy’s writing in secret,” he mentioned. “I learn it and wrote the story primarily based on an fascinating half.”

Suzy shared, “There are tales that I’m writing only for my very own private satisfaction in my spare time, however after I took on this undertaking I used to be speaking with the director and he selected a narrative that he preferred and tailored it.” She shared her gratitude to the director and mentioned, “It’s such an honor for me.”

When Suzy was requested how she would describe a “blissful lady,” she mentioned, “A girl who focuses on herself.” She added, “It’s not that she doesn’t take into consideration others, it’s that I believe a cheerful lady is one who walks her path at her personal velocity.”

The quick movie tells the story of a pair who appeared preferred they’d be collectively perpetually however find yourself immediately breaking apart. It’s a story about development and happiness as the principle character overcomes the numerous completely different post-breakup feelings that anybody may expertise and makes a brand new begin. It’s a part of a undertaking by the make-up model Lancôme and was launched on KakaoTV on September 4.

