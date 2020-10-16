Suzy And Kang Han Na Are Totally Opposite Sisters In “Begin-Up”

Suzy and Kang Han Na have given a glimpse of their characters’ historical past as sisters within the upcoming tvN drama “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on the earth of start-up corporations. Suzy performs Search engine marketing Dal Mi, who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs. Kang Han Na performs CEO and second-generation chaebol Gained In Jae.

Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s youthful model is performed by Heo Jung Eun and Gained In Jae will probably be portrayed by Lee Re. Whereas Search engine marketing Dal Mi sticks by their dad Search engine marketing Chung Myung (performed by Kim Joo Heon), In Jae is unable to endure being poor and units off with their mom Cha Ah Hyun (performed by Tune Solar Mi).

Cha Ah Hyun later remarries chaebol Gained Doo Jung (performed by Uhm Hyo Seop), turning Search engine marketing In Jae into Gained In Jae. Simply by altering her final title, the 2 sisters are all of a sudden two full opposites, with Dal Mi a mere contract employee and In Jae an elite CEO.

In newly launched stills, it’s clear how completely different the 2 sisters have been ever since their childhood. Search engine marketing Dal Mi rocks cute pigtails and a giant smile, however Gained In Jae has a chilly expression.

The images from current day exhibit the identical distinction differently. Whereas Search engine marketing Dal Mi works onerous as a contract employee, Gained In Jae is ready to casually hang around at a celebration.

In spite of everything these years of dwelling their very own lives, the sisters all of a sudden discover themselves on the similar beginning line once they each strive their hand at getting into Sandbox to start their very own start-up corporations. Search engine marketing Dal Mi goals of a twist in destiny to show that the choice she made as a baby wasn’t incorrect. However, Kang Han Na discards her title as a chaebol to be able to discover success all on her personal.

Regardless of their tense relationship on digital camera, the 2 actresses shared their candy first impressions of each other. Suzy shared, “In comparison with In Jae’s chilly persona, I bear in mind Kang Han Na being very vivid. Even on set, they are saying her vivid persona is the exact opposite of In Jae. I feel it’ll be good in the event you sit up for my chemistry with In Jae as siblings.”

Kang Han Na commented, “Proper from the beginning, [Suzy] was very cheerful, constructive, and cozy. Though the primary scene we filmed was an argument, we had been nonetheless in a position to movie very cheerfully.”

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Suzy in “Uncontrollably Fond” under:

Watch Now

Additionally, try Kang Han Na in “Simply Between Lovers” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)