Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Are Relatable Dreamers In Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” has unveiled a brand new sneak peek of stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in character!

“Begin-Up” is a brand new drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the earth of startup firms. Suzy will star as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who desires of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk will play the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

In the newly launched stills from the drama, the visibly worn-out Search engine optimisation Dal Mi and Nam Do San make a relatable duo as they experience the subway individually. Though Search engine optimisation Dal Mi is at all times relentlessly assured and constructive in entrance of her work colleagues—and even in entrance of her older sister Received In Jae (performed by Kang Han Na), whose life couldn’t be extra completely different from Search engine optimisation Dal Mi’s after she turns into a chaebol heiress—she is unable to cover her exhaustion as she clings to a pole on the subway prepare.

In the meantime, Nam Do San retains his eyes glued to the ground as an ungainly loner whose shallowness has hit all-time low. Throughout his faculty days, the sensible Nam Do San was a math genius who acquired consideration for changing into the youngest winner of a math olympiad, however he has since misplaced his self-confidence and is now unable to even look different individuals within the eye.

Nevertheless, the producers of “Begin-Up” shared that hope is just not misplaced for these two characters. In reality, Search engine optimisation Dal Mi will encourage Nam Do San to make up his thoughts to try to return to his former glory, so he can shine shiny as soon as extra.

The drama’s producers commented, “Search engine optimisation Dal Mi and Nam Do San are representatives of at the moment’s youth, who can at all times shine shiny once more sooner or later at any time. Please stay up for seeing what sorts of modifications will come up for these two very completely different individuals as soon as they meet.”

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

