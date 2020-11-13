Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Enjoy A Cozy Beach Getaway In “Begin-Up”

Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk share a heat embrace in pictures from an upcoming episode!

On an upcoming episode of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up,” Website positioning Dal Mi (Suzy) goes on a dreamy getaway together with her grandmother Choi Received Deok (Kim Hae Sook) and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk).

The launched pictures trace on the serene time shared by the three on the beachfront. In the primary picture, Website positioning Dal Mi finds herself in a candy embrace with Nam Do San. Their peak distinction provides to their onscreen chemistry.

In different photos, Website positioning Dal Mi seems to be out into the ocean with a nice smile, and Nam Do San fortunately takes on the duty of grilling clams.

Nonetheless, in one other picture, Website positioning Dal Mi seems to be as if she is about to cry whereas leaning on her grandmother’s shoulder. Her grandmother seems to be simply as anxious, drawing curiosity about what occurred.

Final week, Website positioning Dal Mi came upon about her grandmother’s worsening eyesight and in addition found the similarity in handwriting between Han Ji Pyung and Nam Do San, elevating uncertainty about what lies forward for the characters.

The subsequent episode of “Begin-Up” will air on November 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)