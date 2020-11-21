Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Go On A Questionable Date In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Web optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer who desires of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Web optimization Dal Mi discovered all the pieces about her past love, which endangered her relationship with Nam Do San. It turned out Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) was truly the one who wrote these letters to her on the request of her grandmother Choi Received Deok (Kim Hae Sook).

Web optimization Dal Mi was crushed by the deception, and in flip, Nam Do San was heartbroken for placing her in confusion. Nonetheless, he reminded her that she was the true motive Samsan Tech was in a position to enter Silicon Valley, which as soon as once more gave her religion and conviction to rise as a pacesetter.

Amidst questions on their relationship, the drama unveiled new stills that present Web optimization Dal Mi and Nam Do San on a date. The 2 are sitting in a elaborate restaurant, and though the ambiance appears mellow and candy, their expressions are hole of pleasure. Suzy gazes worriedly at Nam Do San, whose face is bruised and bandaged, and questions are mounting about what occurred to him.

The drama additionally gave a peek on the brewing battle between Han Ji Pyung and Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan).

At the tip of the final episode, Kim Yong San requested Han Ji Pyung, “Inform me. Why did you kill my brother?” Han Ji Pyung answered, “I don’t know your brother. I didn’t even know you had one.” His comment angered Kim Yong San who snapped, “I didn’t count on you to mourn for him, however I didn’t know you wouldn’t bear in mind him in any respect.”

In the second set of stills, Han Ji Pyung and Kim Yong San face off with raging eyes. Han Ji Pyung appears like he’s in disbelief, whereas Kim Yong San’s eyes burn with revenge. The reality will floor within the upcoming episode of “Begin-Up.”

“Begin-Up” airs on weekends at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nam Joo Hyuk’s drama “Bride of the Water God“:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)