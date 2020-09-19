Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Lean On Each Other For Support In New Poster For “Begin-Up”

Upcoming tvN drama “Begin-Up” launched a brand new poster starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

“Begin-Up” is ready in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the tales of individuals on the earth of startup firms. Suzy stars as Search engine marketing Dal Mi, who goals of changing into the Korean Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk stars as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech. “Begin-Up” is written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Lodge Del Luna“), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Have been Sleeping.”

In addition to the star-studded lineup that includes Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na, viewers are extremely anticipating the romance story between Search engine marketing Dal Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk as their fates intertwine.

The newly launched couple poster options Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s mild smile and Nam Do San’s delicate gaze. As they lean on one another, the 2 produce heart-fluttering chemistry. The textual content on the poster reads, “The place the place our shining story begins,” elevating curiosity for what sort of startup firms Search engine marketing Dal Mi and Nam Do San will create at Sandbox the place younger adults with numerous backgrounds and goals collect collectively.

The manufacturing group shared, “There’s precisely one month remaining till the October 17 premiere. Together with the power of the shining youths, we’ll greet viewers with an excellent drama that may convey consolation to many individuals.”

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Suzy in “Whereas You Have been Sleeping” under:

