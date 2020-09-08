Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Make Warm Eye Contact In 1st Stills For Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” shared a glimpse of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

“Begin-Up” is ready in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup corporations. It’s written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Lodge Del Luna“), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.”

Including to the assorted teasers and posters shared till now, tvN has revealed stills of scenes with Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk collectively.

The adventurous Search engine marketing Dal Mi (Suzy), who goals of adjusting her life by her startup firm, is noticed subsequent to Samsan Tech’s founder Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk). They’re seated subsequent to one another each throughout the night time of their workplace apparel and throughout the day in informal clothes. They create a particular temper with the best way they give the impression of being straight into one another’s eyes.

On account of a misunderstanding, Search engine marketing Dal Mi remembers Nam Do San fondly as her past love, and Nam Do San hopes to flip this misunderstanding into actuality. It will likely be fascinating to see how the 2 characters meet and start to construct their relationship.

