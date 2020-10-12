Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Of “Begin-Up” Share Their First Impressions Of Each Other

Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk spoke about their first impressions of one another forward of the premiere of tvN’s new drama “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” is a brand new drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy performs Website positioning Dal Mi, who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk co-stars as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech.

Suzy commented, “My first impression of Nam Joo Hyuk was that he appeared playful. Since his smile was so pure, I assumed that he would pull off Do San’s nerdiness and innocence rather well.” She continued to reward Nam Joo Hyuk’s appearing talents, saying, “After we started filming, I obtained the sensation that he was appearing in keeping with his instincts as an alternative of taking a typical strategy, so I used to be stunned. I assumed to myself, ‘He’s portraying Do San in a extra colourful method!’”

Nam Joo Hyuk additionally had excessive reward for Suzy as he shared, “It was my first time appearing along with Suzy, however I may inform that she was Dal Mi simply by her. On set, Suzy is all the time vivid and optimistic. I hope everybody will stay up for the youthful ambiance between Do San and Dal Mi after they meet.”

The newly launched photographs trace on the seamless chemistry between the pair, who each flash vivid smiles filled with willpower and youthful pleasure. Because the drama’s premiere inches nearer, viewers are already wanting ahead to the story of the 2 younger individuals who dare to interrupt via limitations, in addition to the romance that’s certain to blossom.

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

