Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Share A Dreamy Romantic Embrace In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” shared stills of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in a romantic embrace straight out of a film poster!

In the stills, Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Search engine marketing Dal Mi (Suzy) trade longing appears to be like on the roof of a constructing at sundown. Though the 2 stand aside at first, Search engine marketing Dal Mi quickly locks her arms round Nam So Dan’s neck as he cradles her face in his arms, capturing a young and romantic second between the couple.

In specific, Nam Do San stands out as he’s wearing a correct swimsuit, in contrast to his typical apparel, and his hand is bloodied as he touches Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s cheek, hinting that the couple will discover themselves in an uncommon scenario.

A supply from the drama said, “In this episode, Nam Do San and Search engine marketing Dal Mi may have an opportunity to embed themselves deeper in one another’s hearts. As they’re nonetheless within the means of discovering solutions, they’re awkward and can make errors, however please look on these refreshing youths with affection.”

This episode of “Begin-Up” will air on November 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

