Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Share A Long-Awaited First Encounter In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up” revealed new heart-fluttering stills of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

The newly revealed stills depict Search engine optimisation Dal Mi and Nam Do San’s first encounter that started on the finish of final week’s episode. Search engine optimisation Dal Mi seems to be emotional to lastly meet her “past love” Nam Do San, who has made a drastic vogue transformation. In the romantic second, the 2 can’t take their eyes off of one another.

The scene is much more significant as a result of Nam Do San determined to satisfy Search engine optimisation Dal Mi on his personal accord slightly than due to somebody’s request. Though Nam Do San wasn’t the supposed viewers for Search engine optimisation Dal Mi’s letter, her pure phrases of gratitude additionally touched his coronary heart.

Nonetheless, viewers are fascinated by seeing if Nam Do San, who has been single all his life, will be capable of efficiently pull off the transformation into Search engine optimisation Dal Mi’s charming past love and meet her expectations. Moreover, viewers are curious to search out out whether or not Search engine optimisation Dal Mi will uncover the key that it was truly her grandmother Choi Received Duk (Kim Hae Sook) and Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) who wrote the letters.

The manufacturing crew of “Begin-Up” shared, “At the present time, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk have been as lovely as a murals simply by standing subsequent to one another. They’re actors who completely swimsuit the phrase ‘youth.’ Via Search engine optimisation Dal Mi and Nam Do San, viewers will be capable of see the 2 actors’ refreshing and cute charms.”

“Begin-Up” airs on weekends at 9 p.m. KST.

