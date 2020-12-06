Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk Share An Affectionate Moment Together In “Begin-Up”

Forward of the second-last episode of tvN’s “Begin-Up,” the drama has launched new stills of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk.

In the brand new stills, Website positioning Dal Mi (Suzy) stands earlier than a colourful backdrop of needs made by new start-up founders. She meets Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) there and the 2 of them stare upon one another with wistful and longing appears to be like, earlier than transferring nearer and sharing an affectionate contact.

This can be a significant place for the couple, as three years in the past, the 2 characters wrote their needs and added them to the wall. For his or her causes for becoming a member of a start-up, Suzy wrote that she wished to journey the elevator to the highest, whereas Nam Do San wrote that he wished to show a misunderstanding into actuality.

Though the 2 are nearer to their dream of a profitable start-up than they have been on the time of their needs, misunderstandings nonetheless persist between the couple. Nam Do San mistakenly believes that Website positioning Dal Mi and Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) are a pair, and Website positioning Dal Mi was damage by Nam Do San seeming to push her away.

This episode of “Begin-Up” airs on December 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

