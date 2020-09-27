Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk’s Upcoming Drama “Begin-Up” Unveils Glimpse Of Its Stars Behind The Scenes

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” has revealed a brand new behind-the-scenes glimpse of stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk!

“Begin-Up” is a brand new drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup firms. Nam Joo Hyuk will star as Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech, whereas Suzy will play the function of Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs.

In a beforehand launched teaser, the upcoming drama highlighted the hole between protagonists Nam Do San and Search engine optimisation Dal Mi’s actual lives—and the lives they dream of residing sooner or later. The clip started with Search engine optimisation Dal Mi confidently introducing herself as “a CEO who will change the world” and Nam Do San describing himself as “a developer who makes the inconceivable attainable,” earlier than reducing to the characters’ precise realities.

A brand new set of behind-the-scenes pictures from filming exhibits Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk masterfully pulling off each side of their characters. After effortlessly remodeling into the profitable energy gamers that their characters dream of turning into, the celebs handle to be simply as convincing because the extra relatable aspiring entrepreneurs that they’re in actual life.

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in his earlier drama “Radiant” with English subtitles under!

