Suzy Hits Rock Bottom As Kim Seon Ho Watches Over Her In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” has unveiled a sneak peek of the distinctive relationship between Suzy’s and Kim Seon Ho’s characters!

“Begin-Up” is a brand new drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy will star as Search engine marketing Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk will play the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

In the previous, Search engine marketing Dal Mi was comforted by a handwritten letter that she believed was despatched by Nam Do San, and because of this, she remembers him fondly as her old flame. Nevertheless, the letter was truly secretly written by Han Ji Pyung (performed by Kim Seon Ho) on the request of Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s grandmother. This secret connection between the 2 results in an uncommon scenario through which Search engine marketing Dal Mi is totally unaware of Han Ji Pyung’s existence, however Han Ji Pyung, who grows as much as grow to be a staff chief at SH Enterprise Capital, is aware of all about Search engine marketing Dal Mi.

On October 15, the upcoming drama launched new stills of an exhausted Search engine marketing Dal Mi reaching a low level in her life. In distinction to her traditional energetic, assured self, the usually indefatigable Search engine marketing Dal Mi seems to be weary and lifeless as she visibly falls into despair. As she leans sadly towards a bus cease and even attracts the eye of the group by banging her head towards it in frustration, a seemingly frightened Han Ji Pyung seems to be on from his automotive with out making himself recognized.

To seek out out what drives Search engine marketing Dal Mi to such despair—and why Han Ji Pyung is watching over her from a distance—tune in to the premiere of “Begin-Up” on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

