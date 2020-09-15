Suzy Is An Ambitious Dreamer In Upcoming tvN Drama

tvN has revealed a new have a look at Suzy within the upcoming drama “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on the planet of startup corporations. It’s written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Resort Del Luna“), who each beforehand labored on “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.”

The drama will star Suzy as Website positioning Dal Mi, who desires of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho‘s character Han Ji Pyung is a staff chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second era chaebol Received In Jae.

One new nonetheless exhibits Website positioning Dal Mi in the course of a presentation, a microphone strapped to her cheek. Her brightly coloured T-shirt is emblazoned with the daring letters “CEO.” Though nervous, her facial features additionally conveys her ironclad resolve. In one other nonetheless, she wears a neatly pressed jacket and clutches a microphone, her eyes stuffed with youthful willpower as she poses a query to somebody at a lecture.

Website positioning Dal Mi’s life as a contracted employee is revealed in one other nonetheless, the place she exudes a captivating aura amidst the hustle and bustle of the busy cafe as she greets prospects with a leisurely smile. Viewers are interested by what’s going to lead her to start a start-up firm and finally find yourself heart stage.

The manufacturing staff praised Suzy as they commented, “Suzy is strikingly much like the character of Website positioning Dal Mi. Each on-screen and off, she has the facility to convey smiles to the faces of everybody round her along with her vibrant aura.” Additionally they upped the anticipation for the drama, saying, “We hope that viewers will assist Website positioning Dal Mi and really feel comforted by her endeavors. Please stay up for the drama.”

“Begin-Up” is scheduled to premiere in October.

In the meantime, watch Suzy in “Whereas You Had been Sleeping” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)