Suzy Makes Heartwarming Donation For Taekwondo Day

Suzy has made one other significant donation!

On September 4, Taekwondo Federation of Happiness Sharing Neighborhood shared that Suzy donated 50 million gained (roughly $42,108) in celebration of Taekwondo Day. Following their announcement, her company Administration Soop confirmed the information was true.

This isn’t the primary time Suzy donated to a worthy trigger. In 2018, she contributed 20 million gained (roughly $18,584) to the Korean Unwed Moms Help Community (KUMSN), and final yr, she gave 100 million gained (roughly $87,491) to the Gangwon Wildfire’s victims. Lately, she additionally donated 100 million gained (roughly $84,400) to the Korea Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation to help those that have been affected by the heavy flooding.

Suzy is at present filming her drama “Begin-Up” that may premiere in October. Watch the teaser for it right here!

