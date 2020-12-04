Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, And Kim Seon Ho Get Down To Business In “Begin-Up”

New stills have been launched for “Begin-Up”!

In the earlier episodes, Search engine optimization Dal Mi (Suzy) and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) reunited after three years and ended up working collectively once more however now with Chungmyung Firm.

The brand new stills present the 2 in a gathering, each showing critical and extra assured about their work. Now, their work is targeted on the autonomous automobile Tarzan.

Though they’re being skilled within the work setting, Nam Do San is coping with upset feelings as he’s misunderstanding the connection between Search engine optimization Dal Mi and Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho).

Different photographs preview a tense encounter between Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyeong. Though each have skilled numerous modifications up to now three years, their honest emotions for Search engine optimization Dal Mi stay the identical.

In the subsequent episode, they are going to meet as much as surprisingly make a take care of one another, drawing curiosity about what the phrases of their alternate will probably be.

Episode 15 of “Begin-Up” will air on December 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

