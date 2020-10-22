Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, And Kim Seon Ho Play A Tense Game Of Cards In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

On the primary two episodes of “Begin-Up,” it was revealed that Han Ji Pyung (performed by Kim Seon Ho) had a secret that linked him with each Search engine marketing Dal Mi (performed by Suzy) and Nam Do San (performed by Nam Joo Hyuk). After they had been youthful, Han Ji Pyung wrote Search engine marketing Dal Mi a letter underneath Nam Do San’s title on the request of Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s grandmother, who requested him to “create a pal” for her heartbroken granddaughter. The letter grew to become Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s best supply of consolation, and because of this, Nam Do San stays in her reminiscence as her old flame.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, these three characters discover their manner again to 1 one other and collect underneath one roof for a tense sport of playing cards. In distinction to Search engine marketing Dal Mi, who shows laser focus as she skillfully shuffles a deck of flower playing cards (hwa-too), each Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyung are unable to tear their eyes off of her as they play.

To not be left behind, Nam Do San’s companions and fixed companions Lee Chul San (performed by Yoo Su Bin) and Kim Yong San (performed by Kim Do Wan) are additionally current on the card sport.

On the earlier episode of the drama, Nam Do San and Search engine marketing Dal Mi met each other whereas Han Ji Pyung watched from the sidelines—elevating the query of how precisely the three characters will wind up hanging out collectively like the perfect of pals so quickly.

To seek out out what brings this trio again collectively, tune in to the following episode of “Begin-Up” on October 24 at 9 p.m. KST!

