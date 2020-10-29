Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, And More Brighten The Set Of “Begin-Up” With Their Smiles And Passionate Acting

tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up” has shared a brand new glimpse of its stars behind the scenes!

“Begin-Up” is a drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the earth of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs Nam Do San, the founding father of Samsan Tech.

On October 29, the drama launched a brand new set of behind-the-scenes photographs of its 4 leads.

Along with stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk, whose chemistry and lovable demeanors shine via within the photographs, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na—who play Han Ji Pyung and Received In Jae within the drama respectively—additionally enliven the set with their mega-watt smiles and passionate performances.

“Begin-Up” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

