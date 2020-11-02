Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, And More Prepare To Take On A New Challenge In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin Up” launched new stills forward of right this moment’s episode!

The drama takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Web optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Spoilers

The earlier episode coated the Hackathon, a contest wherein contestants got a set period of time to create a enterprise mannequin. Web optimization Dal Mi and Nam Do San went face to face with Injae Firm, with each corporations having chosen the identical knowledge set. Though it appeared as if Injae Firm would win the competitors and block Samsan Tech’s entry into Korea’s Silicon Valley, they came upon that that they had gained a spot on the very finish of the episode.

The brand new stills present the members of Samsan Tech gathered collectively, together with founder Nam Do San, CEO Web optimization Dal Mi, builders Lee Chul San (Yoo Su Bin) and Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan), and designer Jung Sa Ha (Stephanie Lee). They pose for a commemorative image of their newly supplied workplace area. Notably, Jung Sa Ha stands together with her arms crossed and a disgruntled expression whereas the remainder of the group flashes brilliant smiles on the digicam.

It stays to be seen what awaits the members of Samsan Tech after lastly attaining their objective of buying workplace area in Korea’s Silicon Valley. Earlier than even getting the possibility to get pleasure from their new workplace, it looks like Samsan Tech may quickly face one other impediment of their path to success.

The following episode of “Begin-Up” airs on November 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)