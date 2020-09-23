Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Han Na, And Kim Seon Ho Give Insights Into Their “Begin-Up” Characters Through Posters

tvN’s new drama “Begin-Up” gave new glimpses of its characters by means of posters!

“Begin-Up” is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup corporations. Suzy takes a lead function within the drama as Search engine optimization Dal Mi, who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk co-stars as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a workforce chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second era chaebol Gained In Jae.

On September 22, the drama revealed posters that share the the reason why every of the characters are within the startup enterprise and reveal some extra particulars about them.

Suzy smiles confidently as Search engine optimization Dal Mi in her poster, which says that she works in startups so as to “flip the tables.” Her key phrase hashtags learn, “My dream is to be a CEO,” “Resourceful,” “Aggressive,” “Wealthy in expertise,” and “Apart from in relationship.” Her poster features a ebook titled “100 Questions and Solutions about Shifting to Sandbox” in addition to letter envelopes that trace at how she’s nonetheless ready for her old flame.

Nam Joo Hyuk’s character Nam Do San is described as working in startups so he can shine once more. His key phrase hashtags say, “Was a math genius,” “Left-brained,” “Engineering scholar nerd,” and “His pastime is knitting.” His poster includes a baseball, knitting undertaking, and an old-school enterprise card along with his Samsan Tech firm identify on it and the textual content, “On standby 24/7.”

Kim Seon Ho seems in his poster as Han Ji Pyung, who’s working in startups so he will pay again his debt. His hashtags say, “Younger and wealthy,” “Struggling after moving into debt,” “The Gordon Ramsay of the funding world,” and “However delicate.” The present’s received drama followers guessing why his poster additionally contains Korean-style scorching canines.

Kang Han Na seems in her poster as Gained In Jae, with a enterprise card exhibiting her CEO standing in addition to a gold spoon (an emblem for the rich) that’s been damaged in half. The poster says she’s in startups as a result of she “doesn’t wish to change into a canine,” seemingly referring to how she needs to not be subservient to another person. The hashtags say, “Elite,” “A girl who’s received all of it,” “Gained In Jae, not Search engine optimization In Jae,” and “In actuality, a gold spoon solely in design.” Total, her poster hints at a secret she’s hiding.

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17.

