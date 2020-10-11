Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Han Na, And More Dish On What To Look Forward To In “Begin-Up”

The celebrities of tvN’s “Begin-Up” have teased what viewers can count on from the upcoming drama!

“Begin-Up” is a brand new drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on this planet of startup corporations.

With only one week left till its premiere, the starring forged of “Begin-Up” has personally chosen the key phrases that they suppose greatest sum up the drama and its story.

Suzy: “A voyage and not using a map,” “Cosmos,” and “Distant management thief”

Suzy might be starring within the drama as Web optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer with massive desires who aspires to turn into Korea’s Steve Jobs.

Suzy selected the phrase “A voyage and not using a map” to precise the dangerous and unpredictable street that lies forward of the drama’s characters, who bounce into the world of startups and tackle large challenges as a substitute of taking the protected street. The idol-turned-actress additionally selected “Cosmos” to explain her robust, resilient character, who blooms underneath harsh circumstances—even when it’s a bit of late in life.

Lastly, Suzy picked the phrase “distant management thief” to tease that the drama’s fascinating plot will make it not possible to alter the channel.

Nam Joo Hyuk: “Starting,” “Journey,” and “Outcomes”

Nam Joo Hyuk, who might be starring as Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San, selected three key phrases that type a linear story.

“Starting” emphasizes that the drama’s 4 leads might be making a recent begin as they try to jot down a brand new chapter of their respective tales, whereas “Journey” hints on the eventful street that awaits them. Lastly, the key phrase “Outcomes” raises the query of what sorts of selections the 4 characters will finally make over the course of the drama—and the way these selections will change their lives ultimately.

Kang Han Na: “Youth,” “Goals,” and “Root for”

Kang Han Na, who might be enjoying chaebol heiress-turned-CEO Gained In Jae, summarized the drama’s inspirational storyline with the key phrases “Youth” and “Goals.”

The actress additionally selected the phrase “Root for” to tease that viewers will discover themselves rooting for and cheering on the drama’s characters as they wrestle with their harsh realities and try to beat the numerous obstacles that lie of their method.

Kim Seon Ho: “Han Ji Pyung,” “Funding genius,” and “Sizzling canine”

Kim Seon Ho selected three phrases that relate on to his character “Han Ji Pyung,” a staff chief and “Funding genius” at SH Enterprise Capital.

Whereas his first two key phrases couldn’t be extra simple, Kim Seon Ho playfully teased, “If you wish to know why I included the phrase ‘Sizzling canine,’ please tune in to the present.”

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nam Joo Hyuk’s earlier drama “Radiant” with English subtitles under!

