Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Are Ready To Take On Challenges In “Begin-Up” Poster

tvN’s “Begin-Up” launched a poster starring the primary leads!

“Begin-Up” is ready in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup firms. It’s written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Lodge Del Luna“), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Have been Sleeping.”

In the newly launched poster, Search engine optimisation Dal Mi (Suzy), Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk), Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho), and Received In Jae (Kang Han Na) stand in entrance of a wall that’s full of post-it notes and memos with concepts for startups. Standing on the similar “beginning line” collectively, the characters smile with pleasure for the longer term. The textual content on poster reads, “The place the place our shining story begins,” emphasizing the characters’ first steps in the direction of their desires.

Every of the characters additionally put on outfits that replicate their personalities. In their enterprise informal outfits, Search engine optimisation Dal Mi and Nam Do San are nonetheless diamonds within the tough, however their outfits convey shiny and youthful vitality. Han Ji Pyung’s checkered go well with highlights his carefree and laid-back character, whereas Received In Jae exudes elegant appeal in her lilac go well with.

The poster attracts additional curiosity for the way Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who jumps into hardship whereas dreaming of success, Nam Do San, who takes on the problem of eager to shine brightly once more, Han Ji Pyung, who desires to pay again his money owed, and Received In Jae, who joins a startup to not be thrown away once more, will work together as their fates intertwine.

“Begin-Up” is slated to premiere in October. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Park Hye Ryun and Oh Choong Wan’s “Whereas You Have been Sleeping” beneath:

