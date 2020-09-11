Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Are Young Dreamers In New “Begin-Up” Poster

A second poster has been launched for tvN’s upcoming drama “Begin-Up”!

“Begin-Up” is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup firms. It’s written by Park Hye Ryun (“I Hear Your Voice“) and directed by Oh Choong Hwan (“Resort Del Luna“), each who beforehand labored on “Whereas You Had been Sleeping.”

The drama will star Suzy as Search engine marketing Dal Mi, who desires of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs, and Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho’s character Han Ji Pyung is a staff chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second technology chaebol Received In Jae.

In the second important poster launched on September 11, the 4 leads pose collectively outdoors below a vivid blue sky. Sporting youthful but skilled appears, they have a look at the digital camera with mushy smiles.

“Begin-Up” is scheduled to premiere in October.

In the meantime, watch Park Hye Ryun and Oh Choong Hwan’s “Whereas You Had been Sleeping”:

