Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Experience Changes In “Begin-Up”

“Begin-Up” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

Going down three years later than the earlier episode, episode 13 will present the modifications skilled by the leads Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk), Search engine marketing Dal Mi (Suzy), Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho), and Received In Jae (Kang Han Na).

Nam Do San has grow to be an engineer in Silicon Valley together with Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan) and Lee Chul San (Yoo Su Bin). He skilled the heartbreaking disbandment of his firm Samsan Tech three years prior but in addition turned a step nearer to what might be outlined as “success,” drawing curiosity about what sorts of modifications he has skilled over three years.

Search engine marketing Dal Mi and Received In Jae, sisters who have been separated after they have been younger, have been beforehand rivals. Nonetheless, Dal Mi is now working at In Jae’s firm, leading to a possible change within the sisters’ relationship.

SH Enterprise’s Han Ji Pyeong continues to obtain success together with his funding abilities. Nonetheless, with remorse about his harsh phrases up to now, he has grow to be considerably softer.

Additionally value looking for within the upcoming episode is the path of the romance between Nam Do San and Search engine marketing Dal Mi. Though they nonetheless had emotions for one another, Search engine marketing Dal Mi let go of Nam Do San to ensure that him to not lose out on a chance. Anticipation is excessive for what is going to occur with their reunion after three years.

The “Begin-Up” manufacturing workforce commented, “Please sit up for how Search engine marketing Dal Mi, Nam Do San, Received In Jae, and Han Ji Pyeong have modified after three years of their respective positions. Particularly look out for what sort of determination might be made by Nam Do San, who has skilled essentially the most modifications, at a brand new turning level.”

Episode 13 of “Begin-Up” will air on November 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

