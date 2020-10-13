Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Share Why They Chose To Act In “Begin-Up”

On October 12, tvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Begin-Up” held a web-based press convention.

“Begin-Up” takes place in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on this planet of startup firms. Current on the press convention have been director Oh Choong Hwan in addition to solid members Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na.

“Begin-Up” has been within the works for the previous two years, which means Oh Choong Hwan and author Park Hye Ryun spent a variety of time discussing who they need to solid. They spoke about having beforehand labored with Suzy in “Whereas You Have been Sleeping,” commenting, “We’ve got expertise working along with her and have good reminiscences from then. We solid her as a result of she’s clear and clear and we wish to help her. She’s an actress we all know properly and actually like.”

They continued, “Nam Joo Hyuk left a deep impression in ‘Radiant.’ The way in which he wore a plaid shirt then was so memorable. That’s why we thought he can be just like a developer who goes round assembly folks and maturing via that. Kim Seon Ho is an actor we personally like. On high of that, he has a really light character in actual life and a cute picture, no matter his age. There’s a sure coldness that his character Han Ji Pyung has however we simply maintain calling him a softie.”

Concerning Kang Han Na, they shared, “Sadly, she performs essentially the most lonely function. Kang Han Na has that sure energy to her. We thought that would supply a constructive affect for the drama. Though she’s a really difficult character, she’s additionally very heat.”

Suzy performs Search engine optimization Dal Mi, who desires of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs. The star commented, “I used to be anticipated by the distinctive plot of ‘Begin-Up’ and the difficult relationships that every one stem from a letter. I used to be additionally curious about how the story would unfold. I made a decision to affix as a result of it conveys a supportive message to younger adults.”

She additionally spoke about her reunion with the director and author, sharing, “I’m working with the director and author once more however I feel it’ll be good for those who sit up for even higher chemistry this time. Reuniting with author Park Hye Ryun was particularly significant. I really feel like I’m assembly her once more after rising like Search engine optimization Dal Mi.”

Nam Joo Hyuk will painting Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech and a stereotypical nerd. The actor shared, “After I learn the synopsis, I felt that Nam Do San was somebody who was not but full. As each myself and Do San, I wished to refill that lacking two %. We’re additionally across the identical age. This character feels a variety of the completely different feelings that I really feel myself. Though we now have completely different careers, I actually wished to develop along with him.”

He additionally defined that he didn’t have to overthink how one can painting Nam Do San. Nam Joo Hyuk commented, “I simply thought I must present myself as I’m. I used to be capable of act comfortably.” Suzy made everybody snort as she chimed in, “Even I feel he’s precisely like Nam Do San.”

The 2 additionally mentioned working with each other, with Nam Joo Hyuk commenting, “Whereas working with an actress my age, my anticipation rose as I assumed that there was a sure appeal we might convey at our present age. The chemistry we now have is nice too.”

Suzy added, “After we have been on set collectively, the power was actually good. It felt like our synergy was rising. Though I stated he was precisely like Do San, he was so immersed whereas performing. He was so shiny and fairly that I assumed I wished to help him.”

The director shared, “I wish to reward myself for casting Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk. They’re so fairly. These two fairly folks actually shine. Even if it’s not a particular scene, there are such a lot of lovely scenes and I additionally discovered myself develop into a viewer rooting for his or her progress.”

Kim Seon Ho defined his choice to affix the drama as SH Enterprise Capital workforce chief Han Ji Pyung, sharing, “I felt so comfy studying the script. Nowadays, there are a variety of stimulating and intense plots, however ‘Begin-Up’ wasn’t like that. Not simply Han Ji Pyung, however all of the characters have many traces which can be gems. I turned curious in regards to the subsequent scene.”

Kang Han Na performs CEO and second-generation chaebol Received In Jae. She remarked, “The way in which I make choices is just like Received In Jae and the identical goes for the way in which we execute these choices. For my hair, director Oh Choong Hwan and author Park Hye Ryun stated they thought a brief reduce would swimsuit the function. I agreed, so I reduce it straight away.”

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

