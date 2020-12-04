Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, And Kang Han Na Show Their Hardworking And Cute Sides In “Begin-Up”

tvN’s “Begin-Up” launched some cute behind-the-scenes stills of its lead solid!

In the set images, Suzy exhibits a wide range of facial expressions as she prepares for her function as Website positioning Dal Mi. Nam Joo Hyuk captures his character’s dedication and work ethic however retains it mild on set with a smile. Kim Seon Ho additionally exhibits his dedication to his work by reviewing the script on set, whereas Kang Han Na exhibits off each her character’s cool charisma and her personal pure cute facet.

“Begin-Up” airs its last episodes on December 5 and 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

