Suzy Shares Photo Taken With Gong Hyo Jin, Jeon Do Yeon, And Jung Yu Mi

Suzy shared a photograph taken along with her fellow actresses on the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards!

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards came about on June 5 on the KINTEX Corridor with out an viewers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suzy, together with Shin Dong Yup and Park Bo Gum, was an MC on the occasion.

On June 6, Suzy shared a photograph taken with Gong Hyo Jin, Jeon Do Yeon, and Jung Yu Mi. All 4 actresses are signed below the company Administration SOOP.

Within the caption, she wrote, “This was the second that I used to be most nervous. With my SOOP sunbaenims…”

Gong Hyo Jin’s drama, “When the Camellia Blooms,” took residence a number of awards that night time, together with the Grand Prize (Daesang), Finest Screenplay, Finest Actor (Kang Ha Neul), and Finest Supporting Actor (Oh Jung Se). Jung Yu Mi’s movie, “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982,” took residence an award for Finest New Director, whereas Jeon Do Yeon received Finest Actress within the movie classes for “Birthday.”

