Suzy Shares Why She Was Drawn To Story Of New Drama “Begin-Up”

Suzy talked about her upcoming drama “Begin-Up”!

The tvN drama is about in South Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley named Sandbox and tells the story of individuals on the planet of startup corporations. Suzy takes a lead position within the drama as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, who desires of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk co-stars as Nam Do San, founding father of Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho performs Han Ji Pyung, a staff chief at SH Enterprise Capital, whereas Kang Han Na is CEO and second technology chaebol Gained In Jae.

When requested to share the rationale why she determined to affix the forged, Suzy stated, “I used to be attracted by the topic of startups, because it’s contemporary and new. I used to be very moved by the story about younger people who find themselves a bit clumsy, and moderately than placing the deal with the stress for fulfillment, it makes even the act of ‘taking over a problem’ look stunning because the characters face issues head on, fall down, and get again up once more.”

Particularly, she selected the proven fact that the drama focuses on the world of startups, which hasn’t been totally handled in a drama earlier than. She stated, “I had no concept that startups have been so built-in into our each day lives. I discovered the story to be very thrilling as a result of it’s about how the companies that I thought of to be such a given really get their begin.”

Suzy additionally shared how she ready to immerse herself in her position as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi.

“Since I don’t know lots about enterprise, I bought details about startups via books and I did a variety of analysis too,” she stated. “I watched interviews of younger CEOs, and I believe I ready like Dal Mi within the drama as she research startups.”

She continued, “The colour of Search engine optimisation Dal Mi’s youth is just like crimson as she’s passionate, reckless, and a bit robust. I believe she’s somebody with a variety of vitality. There’s really a component within the script that claims, ‘Though kneeling, she is assured.’ I believe this is likely to be the attraction of Search engine optimisation Dal Mi.”

“Begin-Up” premieres on October 17.

Watch Suzy in “Whereas You Had been Sleeping” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)