Suzy Talks About Her 10th Debut Anniversary And View On Life

Suzy appears alluring for the duvet of Elle journal!

On July 14, Elle journal launched the covers for his or her August problem starring Suzy, who has been busy engaged on the movie “Wonderland” and drama “Startup” (literal translations). Within the photographs, Suzy appears elegant together with her pure make-up and stylish outfits. In a single cowl, Suzy fashions a black jacket with a protracted skirt whereas one other picture exhibits her charismatically modeling a easy costume.

Within the interview for the picture shoot, Suzy talked about her 10th debut anniversary, which was on July 1. Sharing that it felt surreal and stunning that it was already her 10th anniversary, Suzy revealed that she merely thought that she had endured effectively by the hardships. She defined, “Once I give it some thought, the followers who had been younger after I debuted have additionally develop into adults, so it has been a very long time. In the long run, I believe I used to be in a position to do it for 10 years as a result of it’s work I get pleasure from.”

Suzy additionally talked about her latest change in mindset after turning 27 (by Korean reckoning). She commented, “Earlier than, it was onerous to imagine that you simply solely reside as soon as. It felt such as you would be capable to reside as soon as extra. Nonetheless, beginning this 12 months, I’m clearly realizing that life is finite. Every little thing feels extra expensive, and part of me has develop into extra daring.”

