Suzy Talks About Reuniting With “Whereas You Were Sleeping” Director And Writer For Upcoming Drama

As she gears up for the premiere of her upcoming tvN drama “Begin-Up,” Suzy has shared her ideas on reuniting with two acquainted faces!

“Begin-Up” is a brand new drama set in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley, the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the earth of startup corporations. Suzy will star reverse Nam Joo Hyuk as Search engine optimization Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of changing into Korea’s Steve Jobs.

Notably, the upcoming drama marks Suzy’s reunion with director Oh Choong Hwan and author Park Hye Ryun, who labored collectively together with her on the hit 2017 drama “Whereas You Were Sleeping.” Park Hye Ryun additionally penned the script for “Dream Excessive,” the favored 2011 drama by which Suzy made her appearing debut.

Expressing her delight at with the ability to work with author Park Hye Ryun a 3rd time, Suzy remarked, “As a result of we labored collectively on my first appearing challenge, I feel that it feels particularly significant working collectively once more. I used to be excited to have the ability to meet her once more after having grown and improved [as an actress].”

Suzy went on to reward Park Hye Ryun’s writing, commenting, “It’s nonetheless the identical now, however I feel that each time I work with [Park Hye Ryun], I’m capable of inform a narrative that makes hearts race, and that is still in my reminiscence.”

“The characters created by [Park Hye Ryun] develop and transfer ahead inside their dramas,” she continued. “Each line of dialogue strikes the center, and I like that the conditions and dialogue make me personally take a step again to suppose extra deeply about them.”

As for director Oh Choong Hwan, Suzy shared, “I even have good recollections of working with him [on ‘While You Were Sleeping’], so I had wished to work with him once more. I felt completely satisfied, amazed, and cozy at with the ability to work with him once more like this. [Oh Choong Hwan] has his personal distinctive charisma on the filming set, and that hadn’t modified in any respect. Whereas working collectively on the drama, he’s been an enormous supply of power.”

“Begin-Up” will premiere on October 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Suzy in "Whereas You Were Sleeping" with English subtitles beneath!

