Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore wins again in cleanliness survey, became the cleanest city in the country for the fourth consecutive time

Swachh Survekshan Award 2020: The Cleanliness Survey 2020, the list of the cleanest cities selected from across the country was released today. In this survey, Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has once again won. Indore has consistently received the award for the cleanest city in the country. The people of Indore celebrated fiercely as soon as the list was released. People expressed their happiness by making rangol on the streets. Let us tell you that this survey was first started in 2016 and since then Indore has remained at number one position continuously. PM Modi released the list of clean cities through online medium. Also Read – How Indore became the country’s cleanest city for the fourth consecutive time, these steps made it number-1

After being chosen as the cleanest city of Indore, the Chief of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan gave his response and said that now we have made only fours and in future we will also hit sixes. Surat was at number two in the cleanest city while Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra achieved third place. Let us tell you that in this cleanliness survey, there was a contest between a total of 4242 cities of the country, but this time also the bet was won by Indore itself. Also Read – Famous Poet Relief Indoori became a victim of Corona, himself tweeted and said – Pray it, beat it

Indore is India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. Also Read – Coronavirus in Gwalior: Corona terror in Gwalior’s CRPF center, 60 more jawan Kovid-19 positive The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat on second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on third. pic.twitter.com/mNcMhehoxE – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

After meeting the standards of standards set for cleanliness, Indore stood first with a total of 6000 numbers. After getting the first position in the cleanliness survey for the fourth time, the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation were very happy. Let me tell you that even in this dangerous corona period, there was no any kind of cleanliness in Indore.

During the lockdown in March, all the employees were constantly engaged in cleaning operations. The sanitation workers of the Indore Municipal Corporation continued to wash away the roads even at night and collect garbage from people’s houses so that no dirt would spread on the roads.