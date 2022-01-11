Swami Prasad Maurya’s BJP MP Daughter Sanghamitra Claims Father Has Now not Joined Any Celebration But

Badaun: Swami Prasad Maurya (Swami Prasad Maurya) The Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) Amidst stories of becoming a member of his daughter and BJP MP from Badaun (Swami Prasad Maurya`s daughter and BJP MP from Badaun ) Sanghamitra Maurya (Sanghamitra Maurya) claimed that his father has now not joined any birthday party but. Sanghamitra mentioned that Maurya would announce his additional technique within the subsequent two days.Additionally Learn – Observation of Minister of Yogi Govt of UP, I’m and can be in BJP, I’m really not leaving the birthday party

After Maurya’s resignation from the Yogi Adityanath cupboard and BJP club in UP, Samajwadi Celebration President Akhilesh Yadav welcomed him to the SP by means of sharing his image with him on Twitter. After this the guidelines of Maurya becoming a member of the SP unfold all of a sudden. Additionally Learn – AAP Applicants Checklist For Punjab Elections 2022: Checklist of applicants of Kejriwal’s birthday party AAP for Punjab

Alternatively, on this regard, in a dialog with ‘PTI/Bhasha’ over telephone with BJP MP and Maurya’s daughter Sanghamitra Maurya, he mentioned that his father has indisputably resigned however has now not but joined the Samajwadi Celebration or another birthday party. Additionally Learn – BJP Jan Vishwas Yatra: BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from as of late, the birthday party will depend its paintings from door to door

When requested that the submit of Swami Prasad Maurya with Akhilesh Yadav goes viral on social media and Yadav is welcoming Maurya to his birthday party. Sanghamitra mentioned, “Even in 2016, when father had left the BSP, Shivpal Yadav used to be the primary to position his image with him on social media, that submit additionally went viral.

“My father advised the media as of late obviously that he’s going to make a decision his technique after two days and disclose it,” Sanghamitra mentioned.

It’s price noting that when Maurya’s resignation, SP leader Yadav shared Maurya’s image with him and tweeted, “Swami Prasad Maurya, a well-liked chief who fought for social justice and equality, and all different leaders, staff and those that got here with him. Hearty welcome and greetings to supporters in SP! There can be a revolution of social justice – there can be a transformation in twenty.

Banda district’s Tindwari MLA and Shahjahanpur’s Roshan Lal Verma resigned

After the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Hard work and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, BJP MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati from Tindwari meeting constituency in Banda district and Roshan Lal Verma, BJP MLA from Tilhar in Shahjahanpur district additionally resigned from the birthday party on Tuesday. It’s believed that Prajapati belongs to Maurya’s camp. Prajapati had contested the 2012 elections on a BSP price ticket, however misplaced. He joined the BJP by means of resigning from the BSP in conjunction with Maurya ahead of the 2017 meeting elections. In line with the guidelines gained from Shahjahanpur, Roshan Lal Verma has resigned accusing the BJP of neglecting the Dalits, the backward and the downtrodden.

Maurya despatched his resignation at the fourth day of the announcement of the UP meeting elections.

On Tuesday, the fourth day after the announcement of the meeting election program in Uttar Pradesh, the state govt’s Hard work and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the submit of minister. Maurya has despatched his resignation letter to the Governor. Maurya will sign up for the Samajwadi Celebration (SP). After resigning on Tuesday, SP leader and previous Leader Minister Akhilesh Yadav shared his image with Maurya on Twitter and welcomed him within the SP. The reproduction of Maurya’s resignation letter has turn into an increasing number of viral on social media this afternoon.

Minister Swami Prasad Maurya wrote – I surrender from the cupboard because of gross neglectful angle

Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, in his resignation letter addressed to the Governor, has written, because the Minister of Hard work, Employment and Coordination within the cupboard of Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, in spite of residing in adversity and beliefs, he has discharged the duty very diligently, however the Dalits I surrender from the cupboard of Uttar Pradesh because of the grossly neglectful angle in opposition to backward, farmers, unemployed early life and small-small and medium-scale investors.

BJP govt has given a surprise to many, I’m giving it a jolt to it, so what’s new on this?

After resigning, Maurya, whilst answering the questions of newshounds, mentioned, ‘The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Celebration) led govt has given a surprise to many and if I’m giving a jolt to the cupboard by means of resigning then what’s new in it. When requested the cause of leaving the BJP, he mentioned, ‘I’ve discussed the entire causes in my letter despatched to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh because of which I’m resigning from the BJP and the cupboard. In keeping with a query, he mentioned, “I had a deferential dialog with the BJP chief who spoke to me. I additionally spoke to Deputy Leader Minister Dinesh Sharma and Bansal (Sunil Bansal, State Normal Secretary Group) this morning. He mentioned, ‘My displeasure is herbal, because of the neglectful angle of the birthday party, this determination must be taken and I’m really not unhappy about it. The place the cause of the displeasure used to be to be informed, it used to be advised.

You’re going to see the impact of my resignation after the election effects.

When requested concerning the impact of resignation at the BJP, Maurya mentioned, “The impact of my resignation can be observed by means of you after the result of the 2022 meeting elections.” No matter occurs on March 10, can be in entrance of you. At the query of son and daughter getting tickets from SP, he mentioned, “It’s not about son-daughter, it’s about ideology. I (Dr. Bhim Rao) belong to Ambedkar’s ideology and labored in ache for 5 years in BJP in tough cases.

Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet – Social justice can be revolutionized

Maurya claimed that many extra BJP MLAs would depart the birthday party in the next day to come or two. After Maurya’s resignation, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Tuesday, heat welcome and greetings to the preferred chief Swami Prasad Maurya, who fought for social justice and equality, and the entire different leaders, staff and supporters who got here with him within the SP! There can be a revolution of social justice – there can be a transformation in twenty.

Keshav Prasad Maurya mentioned – enchantment to him to sit down and communicate

It’s price citing that ahead of the closing meeting elections, Swami Prasad Maurya, whilst being the chief of the legislature birthday party of Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP), had unexpectedly resigned and joined the BJP. Maurya used to be introduced ahead by means of the BJP as a outstanding chief of the backward categories, and on Tuesday, his transfer has created a ruckus within the BJP camp. State Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted on Tuesday, I have no idea for what causes revered Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned. There may be an enchantment to them to sit down and communicate, choices taken in haste steadily end up to be mistaken.

