Swami said to PM Modi: NEET, postpone JEE exam, otherwise students will commit suicide

new Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of Education to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) till Diwali. . They have warned that if this does not happen then the students will take the path of suicide. Also Read – NEET JEE Mains 2020 Exam: Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi, Pokhriyal, said- Neet, JEE Mains, other entrance exam to be held after Diwali

In his important letter to PM Modi, Swamy said, “In my opinion, conducting examinations can lead to a large number of suicides by youth across the country.” He also cited lack of public transport facilities. Also Read – NEET Admit Card 2020: NTA may release the admit card for NEET exam soon, know the special things related to the exam

Giving an example of Mumbai, Swamy claimed, “There is no public transport and people have to come from other areas, often from 20 to 30 kilometers away.” He argued that due to the restrictions imposed in many places due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, such situation is there. Also Read – UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU Entrance Exam 2020 Date: NTA released revised date of these various exams, know details

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was also requested to postpone the examinations.

Rajya Sabha MP Swamy had earlier urged Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone the examinations. Referring to this, he said in the letter that Pokhriyal also has sympathy for the suggestion to postpone the examinations till Diwali. However, he said that it needs the consent of the Prime Minister.

Supreme Court dismissed the petition to postpone the examinations

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the petition to postpone both the entrance examinations (National Eligibility Entrance Test & JEE) citing coronavirus outbreak. The court said that despite the outbreak of the virus, life is passing on and by interfering with the decision of the National Testing Agency in September, it cannot endanger the career of the students.

NEET & JEE Mains have been postponed twice

Neet and JEE Main examinations have been postponed twice due to Corona virus. Earlier these exams were to be held in May, which were later decided to be done in July. However, in view of the increasing cases of infection, it was decided to conduct examinations of NEET and JEE Main in September. Now JEE Main examinations are to be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET examinations will be held on September 13.