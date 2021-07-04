Swami Vivekananda Dying Anniversary: Country Recalls The Nice Thinker, Social Reformer And Nice Philosopher On His Punyatithi (Take a look at Tweets) | 🙏🏻 LatestLY

Other folks of the country paid tributes and remembered Swami Vivekananda on his dying anniversary these days, i.e. July 4. Yearly, July 4 is seen because the dying anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Political leaders took to Twitter to bear in mind one of the crucial best non secular leaders and intellects India has produced.

The usage of #SwamiVivekananda, the folk of the country remembered the nice thinker, social reformer, and nice philosopher about his teachings, his existence and his beliefs.

Take a Take a look at the tweets underneath:

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu remembered Swami Vivekananda on his dying anniversary.

Sarbananda Sonowal additionally remembered Swami Vivekananda’s instructing:

Swami Vivekananda’s instructing introduced the non secular awareness of the East to the arena and ignited the minds of thousands and thousands. My tributes to the nice saint and inspiration to all on his Punya Tithi.#SwamiVivekananda %.twitter.com/HQQIISiqbZ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 4, 2021

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted announcing that Swami Vivekanand’s ideas and concepts are our guiding mild even these days.

On this present day in 1902, Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi. We will eternally stay indebted to him for his teachings on particular person freedom, social equality and justice into the Indian ethos. His ideas & concepts are our guiding mild, even these days. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 4, 2021

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar additionally tweeted at the teachings of Swami Vivekananda:

