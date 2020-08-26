Swara Bhaskar, saved from getting into trouble, reached the Supreme Court, said this about the Ram temple decision

new Delhi: Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has survived getting into trouble. Contempt petition against Swara Bhaskar in Supreme Court (Supreme Court) has refused to give consent. That is, no petition against Swara Bhaskar will be registered on this issue right now. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta refused to give his consent to the plea seeking permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Swara. Also Read – UGC Guideline Latest News: Whether university final year exam will be held or not! Supreme Court can hear this today

In fact, Swara Bhaskar had allegedly made "derogatory and scandalous" remarks against the Supreme Court regarding the decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. To make this statement, permission was sought on him to start this action. A few days ago, Attorney General KK Venugopal refused to allow contempt proceedings, saying Bhaskar's statement seemed to be his "perception" about the issue.

Mehta said in a letter to lawyer Anuj Saxena, "The Attorney General of India, on August 21, refused to give consent and gave reasons for this." He wrote in the letter, "The Attorney General of India in this case In his letter, refusing to give consent, he gave detailed reasons for this, in view of that… the request made to me is wrong.

After Venugopal’s refusal, Saxena sought consent from the Solicitor General on behalf of the petitioner Usha Shetty to initiate contempt proceedings against Bhaskar. To initiate contempt proceedings against a person, Section 15 of the Contempt of Court Act, 1971 requires the consent of the Attorney General or the Solicitor General.