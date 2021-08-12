Swathi Sharma (Ninaithale Inikkum) Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Films, Photographs

Swathi Sharma is a budding actress and type from the Kannada movie business. She rose to popularity thru more than a few Kannada films, and serials. Swathi gave the impression in films together with Ondu Ghanteya Kathe, Fortuner, Drona, and extra. She is these days that includes in a lead position for the Ninaithale Inikkum serial which might be premiered on Zee Tamil.
Swathi Sharma Biography
|Identify
|Swathi Sharma
|Actual Identify
|Swathi Sharma
|Nickname
|Swathi
|Career
|Actress, Tv artist
|Date of Beginning
|Might 13, 1995
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Faculty
|Sister Niveditha Prime Faculty
|School
|Maharani Arts and Science School For Girls, Bangalore
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Being attentive to track, Touring
|Beginning Position
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|Fatherland
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Swathi Sharma Respectable Social Profiles
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/swathi_sharma_24/
Fb: But to be up to date
Fascinating Details of Swathi Sharma
- She has greater than 10k+ fans on Instagram. (as of Aug 2021)
Swathi Sharma Photographs
Check out one of the crucial cool pictures of actress Swathi Sharma,
