Swati Maliwal said to Kangana Ranaut – spread dirt on Twitter throughout the day, don’t consider lioness

Twitter war Kangana Ranaut Swati Maliwal: Delhi Women's Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal has given a befitting reply on Thursday from her official tweeter account after calling Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut an elderly woman farmer involved in the farmers movement as Shaheen Bagh's grandmother. Swati wrote about Kangana on Twitter, that she has started thinking of herself by doing a few films and spreading the dirt on Twitter for a day and considering herself as the queen of Babbar lioness and Jhansi.

Maliwal further wrote that the real lioness of this country are those working women who cultivate and feed the country and protect the country on the borders. He said that airing with Y Security does nothing. Kangana herself walks in the gunman's security and considers herself a lioness. If they have the courage, then one day, work in the field, one day go around like a normal girl without protection and one day, like a poor laborer, after doing burdens all day, show the housework. Swati asked for Kangana what she herself is who tells the woman of grandmother's age for sale.

By doing a few films, spreading dirt on Twitter throughout the day, she considers herself the queen of Babbar lioness and Jhansi @KanganaTeam, The real lioness of this country are the working women of this country who cultivate and feed the nation, protect the country on the borders. Taking Y Security does nothing! – Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 3, 2020

Member of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Maintenance Committee also sent legal notice to Kangana

Here, a member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Maintenance Committee has also targeted Kangana Ranaut. He has sent a legal notice and asked Kangana for his reply. Please tell that Kangana Ranaut had commented on the women participating in the farmers movement, on which this notice has been sent.