Swati Sharma Leaves The Atlantic to Become Vox Editor-in-Chief

Information website Vox has discovered its new editor-in-chief: Swati Sharma, who joins the digital media publication after serving as managing editor at The Atlantic for slightly over three years.

Sharma will begin as Vox’s EIC in March. She takes over the function from Lauren Williams, former editor-in-chief and senior VP who exited the publication final fall to launch Capital B, a neighborhood and nationwide nonprofit information group serving Black audiences. Additionally departing across the similar time was Vox co-founder and editor at massive Ezra Klein, who joined the New York Instances as a columnist.

Vox Media mentioned it’s nonetheless conducting a seek for a SVP-level exec to oversee Vox’s audio, video, enterprise, and inventive growth groups.

Sharma, 34, joined The Atlantic in January 2018 and oversaw the entire website’s sections. Beforehand, she spent greater than 4 years on the Washington Submit, as deputy normal task editor and as international and nationwide safety digital editor. Earlier in her profession, Sharma labored on the Boston Globe, the place she coordinated stay protection of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. She holds a bachelor’s diploma in journalism and political science from Northeastern College.

“All through her profession, Swati has mixed a deep respect for nice journalism with a profound understanding for viewers wants,” Vox Media writer Melissa Bell mentioned in asserting the appointment. “I’m so excited to have Swati working with Vox throughout this unbelievable second of change for each us and our audiences. She brings an appreciation of Vox’s distinctive journalistic mission and confirmed expertise main groups to constantly produce their greatest work.”

Sharma commented, “From its inception, Vox has labored to present a deep understanding of an ever complicated and infrequently complicated world. With a still-raging pandemic, an overdue and ongoing racial reckoning, and a brand new presidential administration, the work is extra very important than ever.”

As well as to Vox.com, which reaches almost 30 million readers every month, the publication produces a lineup of podcasts together with “Immediately, Defined” and “The Weeds” and operates a TV and short-form video unit whose collection embrace “Defined” on Netflix, “Lacking Chapter” and “Earworm” on YouTube, and “Glad You Requested” for YouTube originals.