Sweden announced the return of Ibrahimovic to the national team after five years of absences: the arrogant response of the forward

And one day the Swedish football legend returned to his team. Three months before the Eurocup, the Federation made it official through its social networks the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the national team after five years of absences.

When it seemed that his time with the international team had ended, the experienced Milan footballer He was called up to face the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, against Georgia and Kosovo, as well as for a friendly against Estonia.

True to style, The 39-year-old player spoke in his personal accounts with a strong message which was celebrated by fans.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back!”, announced the official Instagram account of the Swedish National Team together with an image of the soccer player wearing different styles of the jersey through the years. Ten minutes before this publication, the federation released the list and hundreds of fans celebrated the return of “El Rey”.

After learning of his summons to the team led by Janne Andersson, the footballer himself was the one who communicated it through his official accounts in an arrogant way, true to his style: “The return of God”he wrote next to a photo of himself. In just 30 minutes, the capture gathered more than 250 thousand “likes” and thousands of messages.

Finally, a few months before the start of the Eurocup, the unchanging Swedish soccer star returned to the national team, as the local media had previously advanced. Sweden’s historic striker and scorer, adds 116 international appearances, 62 goals and has been since Euro 2016 without wearing said shirt.

The return of “Ibra”, what he is performing at a high level at Milan, it was expected, once the Swedish coach, Jan Andersson, traveled to Italy to meet him and discuss a possible comeback.

The Swedish star had a strained relationship with Andersson, whom he harshly criticized a year ago for failing to include players of foreign origin on his first list after taking office, or later for leaving Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, of Macedonian origin, out of the starting eleven.

(AFP) The forward will return to face the two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (AFP)

The list, which also includes Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, will be the first of qualifying for Qatar 2022, which will start on the 25th at home against Georgia and, three days later, will continue in Kosovo, apart from playing a friendly against Estonia.

Sweden is qualified for the next Eurocup, which will be held in June of this year after being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and in which it is also framed in the same group as Spain, in addition to Slovakia and Poland.

“Above all, he is a great player, the best we have had in Sweden. It’s very funny that I want to go back. In addition to what he can contribute on the field, he has great experience and can help other players on the team, ”Andersson said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that, without Zlatan, the team reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and it was classified directly to the continental cup.

