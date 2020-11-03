Sweden Submits ‘Constitution’ As International Feature Film Entry

Amanda Kernell’s household drama “Constitution” has been chosen as Sweden’s submission for an Oscar within the worldwide function movie race.

“Constitution” world premiered at Sundance and had its European premiere at Goteborg. It was additionally just lately nominated for the Nordic Council Film Prize. The film is represented in worldwide markets by TrustNordisk.

The movie facilities round Alice (Ane Dahl Torp), who hasn’t seen her two youngsters in months after a troublesome divorce, as her ex-husband (Sverrir Gudnason) retains them from seeing her, awaiting the ultimate custody verdict in northern Sweden. When her son calls her in the course of the night time weeping, Alice takes motion and abducts her youngsters to enterprise on a bootleg constitution journey to the Canary Islands.

“‘Constitution’ had a really unusual begin, premiering in Swedish cinemas simply when the corona disaster hit. So I’m completely thrilled that the movie continues to journey the world and is seen by and touches a brand new viewers. And it feels extremely nice to have the ability to signify Sweden!” mentioned Kernell.

“Constitution” marks Kernell’s follow-up to the critically-acclaimed “Sami Blood” which received two prizes on the Venice Film Pageant, 4 Guldbagge Awards and the Dragon Award for Finest Nordic Film at Göteborg.

Steffen Andersen-Møller, the top of the worldwide division on the Swedish Film Institute and chairman of the Oscar committee, described Kernell as “very assured director who ranks among the many most promising European filmmakers.”

“Constitution” was produced by Lars G Lindström and Eva Åkergren, Nordisk Film Manufacturing Sweden, with assist from the Swedish Film Institute, Film Commissioner Jenny Gilbertsson and former Film Commissioner Calle Martin.

The 93rd version of the Oscars can be held on April 25.