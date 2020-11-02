Sweden’s Dramacorp Raises ‘Whiskey On The Rocks’ Cold War Mini-Series

Stockholm-based manufacturing firm Dramacorp is creating Cold War mini-series “Whiskey On The Rocks,” based mostly on a real-life diplomatic incident.

In 1981, a Soviet U-137 ‘Whiskey’-class submarine ran aground on rocks deep inside Swedish territorial waters — in the midst of a delicate Swedish naval train. This breach of sovereignty led to a Cold War stand-off between Sweden and the united statesS.R. that took 11 days of high-stakes negotiation to resolve.

Dramacorp is presently recruiting the inventive crew and finalizing a co-production mannequin for the mini-series. A Scandinavian and worldwide forged will play the drama’s protagonists onboard the submarine, in Moscow, Stockholm, and at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Dramacorp’s chief content material officer Patrick Nebout and inventive director Henrik Jansson-Schweizer will govt produce. Their credit embrace SVT Sweden’s household saga “Thicker Than Water,” Swedish-French thriller “Midnight Solar,” and the Oscar-nominated Swedish movie “The 100 Yr-Outdated Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.”

Dramacorp was launched in 2016 by Nebout and Jan Mojto, founding father of German distribution firm Beta Movie, which is a significant shareholder within the firm.

“The notorious U-137 or Whiskey on the Rocks episode was one of many highest-profile and definitely most embarrassing incidents of your complete Cold War. And it was equally embarrassing for everybody, from the Swedish authorities and army by means of NATO to the Soviet Union,” mentioned Nebout. “Our preliminary thought was to show ‘Whiskey On The Rocks’ right into a straight political thriller, however the extra we dug down into the story — which isn’t solely wonderful however usually amazingly absurd — the extra we realzed it was higher suited to a dramedy; one thing nearer to ‘The Loss of life of Stalin’ or ‘Veep’ than ‘13 Days’.”

“Whiskey On The Rocks” may also be one of many first European dramas to make use of the next-generation in-camera and VR know-how pioneered by Luscasfilm and Disney on house Western “The Mandalorian.” It will likely be shot predominantly in a studio utilizing greenscreen and in-camera VR manufacturing methodology, which is will additional be sure that the manufacturing course of is COVID-secure.

“It’s clear we’re going to be dwelling with COVID-19 for a while, which implies your complete manufacturing business has to adapt — and adapt quick — to the brand new actuality, even after the pandemic,” Nebout added. “Towards this backdrop, but additionally as a result of it gives huge prospects, it appears to me inevitable that in-cam VR know-how is right here to remain.”

Dramacorp can be finishing the financing of English-language crime collection “Cannes Confidential,” which begins filming in 2021. The outfit, alongside Pampas Studios, is in pre-production on season two of spy thriller “Agent Hamilton,” based mostly on Swedish writer Jan Guillou’s best-selling Hamilton novels, for Swedish broadcaster TV4, streamer CMore, and Germany’s ZDF.