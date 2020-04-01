General News

Sweden’s ‘free will’ coronavirus strategy alarms some scientists

April 1, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Go away a remark


“The material launched by way of most people properly being authorities is weak, even embarrassing,” one professor who is critical of Sweden’s approach, acknowledged.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment