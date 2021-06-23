Swedish Company Says Covid Take a look at Database Breached

The Swedish company’s database contained affected person knowledge, together with COVID-19 take a look at effects (Representational)

Stockholm:

A Swedish knowledge generation company stated on Tuesday a database containing affected person knowledge, together with COVID-19 take a look at effects, have been breached nevertheless it was once unclear if any contents had leaked.

InfoSolutions stated in a commentary that it had recognized a breach remaining week nevertheless it had since “recognized and solved what made the intrusion imaginable.

“It can’t be dominated out that non-public knowledge has been learn, however InfoSolutions considers the chance to be very low,” it stated, including that no knowledge have been misplaced or altered.

The company supplies virtual journals, together with take a look at effects, for 15 of Sweden’s 21 areas on behalf of the Public Well being Company, which has two times close the database in fresh months and reported suspected breaches to the police.

(Excluding for the headline, this tale has no longer been edited by way of NDTV personnel and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)